Watch: Indian Army Personnel Perform Underwater Asanas To Mark International Yoga Day

The celebration of the 9th International Yoga Day is at its peak on Wednesday, June 21, and India seems to be in the grip of yoga fever. Numerous yoga events are being held across the country. Among the many that are gaining attention on social media is the attempt of Indian Army personnel to perform yoga underwater. The visuals shared on ANI are from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The video begins by showcasing Indian Army personnel standing inside a pool. Dressed in tri colours, each jawan is seen donning swimming glasses and a cap. They stand patiently for the announcer to give them instructions and once commanded all the members submerge themselves inside the pool completely. They appear to perform various yoga asanas inside water, all while a person donning an oxygen cylinder gear monitors their moments.

The army personnel stay submerged holding their breaths for about 20-25 seconds before slowly surfacing above water level. “Indian Army personnel perform underwater Yoga in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the 9th International Yoga Day,” the news agency reveals in the caption. Take a look at it here:

#WATCH | Kerala: Indian Army personnel perform underwater Yoga in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay.(Video Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/fHQPkJHro6 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

This comes at a time when the Indian Navy has formed an “Ocean Ring of Yoga” circling the waters of foreign countries. As reported by PTI, naval ships have been deployed in the Indian Ocean to visit various ports of friendly countries in order to raise awareness about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family), the theme of International Yoga Day 2023. The ports visited by the naval officials include Egypt, Jakarta, Muscat, and Oman, among others.

#OceanRingofYogaUnderpinned by our age-old ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam', #IndianNavy takes message of peace & tranquility across our extended neighbourhood.19 ships (11 in International ports/waters), 3500 personnel, travelling over 35,000 km carrying out #IDY23 outreach. pic.twitter.com/2zBkdm8iU1— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 20, 2023

In addition to this, Indian Army personnel also gathered at the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh to perform Yoga. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande joined the yoga processions held at Delhi Cantonment, meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar joined the bandwagon onboard INS Vikrant at Kochi in Kerala. Meanwhile, Gujarat also set a brand new Guinness world record for hosting the largest yoga gathering in Surat on Wednesday.