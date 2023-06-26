CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SRKGolgappa On WheelSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Watch: Indore Couple Dancing In Rain Is A Scene Straight From A Bollywood Romcom
2-MIN READ

Watch: Indore Couple Dancing In Rain Is A Scene Straight From A Bollywood Romcom

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 16:52 IST

Delhi, India

The video has the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

The video has the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

The incident was captured at the BRTS area of Tantya Bheel Square in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The amalgamation of love and rain is classic. The soothing sound of the rain droplets touching the ground, the smell of the wet soil and the breezy air gushing through the leaves create a romantic atmosphere during the monsoon season. While many enjoy the fried fritters with tea in this season, some also love to dance in the rain. Many people across the country are sharing their way to relish the weather as several cities are witnessing monsoons. A video grabbed the attention in social media of a couple dancing on a road.

In the video, the couple can be seen waltzing on the road while it rains, not caring about the on-lookers and the running traffic behind. The video has Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest romantic number Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The incident was captured at the BRTS area of Tantya Bheel Square in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and was reported by the local media house, Peoples Samachar.

Watch the video here:

While micro-blogging site users have mixed reactions to the video. One of the users said, “Yeh kaafi zyada wholesome ho gya, so heartwarming! Prayers for their happy future."

Another user quipped, “Me us likh deti pr mere ghar walo ne dekh liya to hum dono ko whi pakad ke jute marenge."

A third user mentioned, “Dance is beautiful but roads are not the right place for it. Clearly, there will be someone else who would be making their other video for their SM. Encouraging stupidity in the name of love is stupidity in itself."

Last year in September, another wholesome video of a couple dancing under a street light went viral. The perfectly synchronised video showed a boy and a girl enjoying each other’s company under a street light on the road.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. viral
  2. news18-discover
  3. viral video
first published:June 26, 2023, 16:52 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 16:52 IST