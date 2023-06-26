Watch: Indore Couple Dancing In Rain Is A Scene Straight From A Bollywood Romcom

The amalgamation of love and rain is classic. The soothing sound of the rain droplets touching the ground, the smell of the wet soil and the breezy air gushing through the leaves create a romantic atmosphere during the monsoon season. While many enjoy the fried fritters with tea in this season, some also love to dance in the rain. Many people across the country are sharing their way to relish the weather as several cities are witnessing monsoons. A video grabbed the attention in social media of a couple dancing on a road.

In the video, the couple can be seen waltzing on the road while it rains, not caring about the on-lookers and the running traffic behind. The video has Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest romantic number Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The incident was captured at the BRTS area of Tantya Bheel Square in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and was reported by the local media house, Peoples Samachar.

While micro-blogging site users have mixed reactions to the video. One of the users said, “Yeh kaafi zyada wholesome ho gya, so heartwarming! Prayers for their happy future."

Another user quipped, “Me us likh deti pr mere ghar walo ne dekh liya to hum dono ko whi pakad ke jute marenge."

A third user mentioned, “Dance is beautiful but roads are not the right place for it. Clearly, there will be someone else who would be making their other video for their SM. Encouraging stupidity in the name of love is stupidity in itself."

Last year in September, another wholesome video of a couple dancing under a street light went viral. The perfectly synchronised video showed a boy and a girl enjoying each other’s company under a street light on the road.