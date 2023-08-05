Watch: Industrialist Anand Mahindra shares a life lesson with this viral video of an elephant

Difficult situations come into everybody’s life, be it humans or animals. One needs to remain alert to avoid any challenges in life, and many take precautions to avoid difficult situations. An elephant has proven how to deal with challenges in the best way possible. Recently, a video of an elephant went viral on social media in which the jumbo was seen tactfully passing through barbed wire fencing to cross a road.

The video was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra. In a 45-second video, an Elephant is seen trying to cross a barbed wire fence to cross a road. What caught the attention of Anand Mahindra was how carefully the elephant managed to pass through the barbed wire fencing without hurting itself.

Sharing the video, Mahindra wrote, “A master class from a pachyderm on how to overcome obstacles.”

He pointed out three aspects how to overcome barriers:

• Carefully test how strong the challenge really is and where it might have the least resistance.

• Slowly apply pressure at the point of greatest leverage for your own strength.

• Walk confidently through

A masterclass from a pachyderm on how to overcome obstacles:1) Carefully test how strong the challenge really is & where it might have least resistance. 2) Slowly apply pressure at the point of greatest leverage of your own strength. 3) Walk confidently through…😊 pic.twitter.com/SmYm8iRWKH— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 4, 2023

In the video, wire fencing on the roadside in the jungle can be seen, where an elephant is standing on one side of the road behind the wire. To move ahead, initially, it tested the wire by slightly touching it to make sure that the wire would not harm it. The elephant took 26 seconds to check two wires placed in two rows, and the moment the pachyderm was sure that it was safe, he pushed the fencing to one side and slowly crossed the road to move to the other side. People could be seen on the road in vehicles, where everybody stopped to see how the Elephant crosses the road.

One user commented, “Measured in the tech sector, it’s likely what 95% of successful startups do. But remember, no elephant reached its destination without taking that first bold step.”

Another user said, “The elephant is the smartest and cutest”. One user posted: “Only legends like Anand Mahindra derive lessons from all walks of life. Do you agree? (As always, thank you, sir, for taking the time to share).”