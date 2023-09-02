Watch: Insect Found Inside Man's Head in Bizarre X-ray Report

It could be scary to find an insect inside the human body. It could be surprising but the video of a similar case is now going viral on social media. Recently, a very strange video has emerged on social media in which an X-ray report revealed an insect inside a person’s head!

The person had been experiencing pain in the back of his head for quite some time. So, he decided it was time to see a doctor and get an X-ray done. What the X-ray revealed was beyond belief – something that looked like an insect was found inside his head. But, what’s even more shocking is that the insect had reproduced inside the person’s body.

Reports say that the person had been itching behind his ears for a while. At first, he thought it was just due to dry skin. But, as time passed, his problems got worse. He started feeling like something was moving inside his ears, and the pain increased. When things got really bad, he decided to seek medical help. The doctors ordered an X-ray, and the results left everyone stunned.

The X-ray report showed an insect near the man’s ear, looking like a cockroach. But, the truly astonishing part was that the insect had reproduced larvae right near the man’s ear canal. These tiny insects then spread throughout the person’s ear area. When the doctors saw this, they immediately sent the person to the emergency department. The video of the X-ray report has now gone viral on social media.

The video was originally shared on an Instagram page named leejmcknight. According to the caption, the patient complained of a scratching feeling behind the ear, along with pain and a sensation of movement inside. After a visit to the doctor, an X-ray confirmed the presence of an insect, likely a cockroach. But, on closer examination, it seemed that the insect had given birth inside the ear canal, and these little creatures were moving around inside the infected area. The medical professionals are seeking guidance on this bizarre situation.

The video immediately went viral, and people had some strong reactions. One user said, “New fear unlocked.” Another commented, “Whatever it is, real or fake, this is so terrifying."