Watch: It's Raining Slippers On Groom For Demanding Bike In Dowry

A groom was brutally beaten at his own wedding after demanding a bike as dowry. A shocking video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the man’s father-in-law can be seen thrashing him with a slipper in front of all the guests. It is not known where the incident took place. Despite being illegal, the practice of dowry is still prevalent in many parts of India. The incident has once again highlighted the need to eradicate the practice of dowry from society.

The tweet alongside the clip reads, “Damaad ne dahej mein maangee motorcycle, sasur ne sabake saamane chappal se soot diya, dahej pratha ka bahishkaar karane ka ye achchha tareeka hai, (The son-in-law asked for a motorcycle in dowry, the father-in-law thrashed him with slippers in front of everyone. This is a good way to boycott the dowry system.)”

Social media users were outraged over the demand for dowry. Many remarked that the people who demand dowry should be thrashed in the same way. For them, this was the only correct response to such demands. Others mentioned that this video was scripted.

अनमोल बेटी (बीज- जिससे वंश की वृद्धि होती है) माँ- बाप के दिल का टुकड़ा लेने के बाद भी दहेज की मांग.पहले रामायण व महाभारत काल के समय स्वयंवर चलता था वही प्रथा फिर चालू होना चाहिए.— Awadh Kishore S.W. (@Awadh_kishore5) May 9, 2023

A user shared that the video was allegedly from a play that was taking place to raise awareness about this crucial issue still prevalent in many parts of India.

Another tweeted, “Yeh video asali shaadi ka nahin hai, Naatak ke maadhyam se janachetana jaagrt ki ja rahi hai (This video is not from a real wedding, awareness is being raised, against dowry, through skit).”

यह वीडियो असली शादी का नहीं है,नाटक के माध्यम से जनचेतना जागृत की जा रही है,— 💝 🇮🇳 Empty mind 🧠 🇮🇳 💝 (@anil_alapuri) May 9, 2023

“The best way to protect from dowry,” read a tweet.

Best way to protect from dowruy— Om Prakash singh pat (@PrakashOm606) May 10, 2023

Previously, a similar video showing a groom defending dowry had gone viral on the internet. In the staged clip, the man threatens to call off the wedding if the bride’s father failed to pay up. The groom talks about his government job and his father being a teacher. On being quizzed if he is not ashamed of asking for dowry, the groom says everyone takes it, but they are not caught.

Demanding dowry is illegal as per the provision of the Dowry Prohibition Act 1961. Under the act, giving or taking of dowry is considered a criminal offence punishable by imprisonment and/or a fine.

