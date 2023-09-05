Watch: Javelin Missing from Neeraj Chopra's Statue in Meerut

Just a week after the installation of a statue honouring Neeraj Chopra, the world champion javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist, at the bustling Hapur Adda crossing in Meerut, a disheartening incident occurred on Sunday night. It was discovered that a portion of the javelin held by the statue had either suffered damage or had been stolen. The news of this unfortunate event rapidly spread throughout the vicinity, leaving the people shocked.

According to the Indian Express, Lokesh Khurana, a social activist who was one of the first to notice the missing part on Monday morning, has called for an investigation into the matter. He expressed, “The part is either broken or stolen. If it has been stolen, efforts on a war footing should be made to trace the same, and if it is broken, an inquiry should immediately be ordered to fix responsibility."

The Meerut police have yet to make progress in the case, despite initial indications of a robbery. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan told the portal, “We are going through all available CCTV footage in the area to track down the culprits and are hopeful to nab the miscreants soon."

As of now, no FIR has been filed in connection with the incident, as confirmed by the police.

Once the news began to circulate widely, numerous individuals took to X, previously known as Twitter, to share videos of the incident.

In a recent achievement, India’s Neeraj Chopra bagged the gold medal in the javelin throw final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, held in Budapest, Hungary, last month. He achieved this feat with a remarkable throw of 88.17 metres.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secured the silver medal, registering a season-best throw of 87.82 metres, while Croatia’s Jakub Vadlejch, the world’s top-ranked athlete, claimed the bronze with his best throw of 86.67 metres.

This victory made Neeraj Chopra the first Indian athlete to attain the World Championship crown. Prior to his achievement, India’s long jumper Anju Bobby George had earned a bronze medal, and Neeraj himself had won a silver last year.

During the competition, Neeraj demonstrated his skills with a remarkable throw of 86.32 metres in his third attempt. Notably, Neeraj has already secured his spot in the Paris Olympics next year during the qualifying Group A round. His impressive throw of 88.77 metres easily surpassed the qualification mark of 85.50 metres required for the 2024 Paris Olympics.