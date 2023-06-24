Watch: Jet Blast Knocks People Off Their Feet At Airport

Jet blasts, the forceful release of air from an accelerating aeroplane, can have devastating consequences, as demonstrated in a viral video making rounds on social media. Shared by Breaking Aviation News & Videos on Twitter, the footage taken at the Skiathos Island National Airport, Greece, captures the moment a SAS Scandinavian airline plane takes off, causing a powerful blast of air knocking several people off their feet, while others struggle to maintain their balance near the runway boundary.

Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Jet blast is real folks.”

Jet blast is real folks! 😯✈️📹 avgeekcal pic.twitter.com/CAWg5Yi4Qi — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 23, 2023

The recently shared video depicting the powerful jet blast has grabbed a lot of attention, amassing over 3 Lakh views. Social media users have been actively sharing their perspectives on the footage.

Other than Skiathos Airport in Greece, Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten has gained popularity among both plane spotters and tourists, due to its close proximity to Maho Beach. People regularly line up against the fence to get a close view of large planes landing and taking off. Videos capturing these moments have surfaced on the internet, showcasing the thrill and excitement of trying to stay grounded while experiencing the powerful jet blast.

In the video, the powerful force pushes some individuals into the water, creating a spectacle for onlookers. Due to its location, the runway is relatively short, and the airport itself is nestled between mountains and the beach.