Watch: Kid Plays With Python, Holds Its Mouth And Sets It Free

Kids of today’s generation have stopped playing with toys and are glued to their phones. But what if we told you that a little kid was caught on camera playing with a python? A video clip showing a young child cuddling a large python has caused concern among netizens due to the potential risks involved.

In the footage, we can see the child initially interacting with the snake, but the reptile moves away from the child. In a surprising turn of events, the child goes as far as lifting the snake’s head and setting it free, displaying extraordinary confidence and fearlessness. Fortunately, the python remains undisturbed by the toddler’s presence and calmly slithers away, displaying no signs of agitation or concern.

Maybe it's me but this doesn't look like the best house pet pic.twitter.com/utyzcRO3m2— Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) September 28, 2018

The incident took place in East Java Province, Indonesia, on August 31, 2018, and has now resurfaced online. Many viewers who watched the video expressed their concern and anger about such an incident occurring. In the comments section, many users expressed concern about the potential risks.

Some users claimed that the snake was already full, which is why it did not harm the baby, otherwise, the outcome could have been really bad. One user mentioned that if the child were to be swallowed by the python, there would be no way to rescue them.

Another user explained how snakes react to other living beings that come close to or get entangled with them. According to the comment, snakes can sense the chemistry or signals given off by humans, and when they perceive fear, they become defensive, anticipating an attack. However, if they don’t sense fear, they can be picked up and handled safely, as demonstrated by many people in similar situations.

Another video circulating on social media has gained a lot of attention as it depicts a spine-chilling scene where a young girl named Ariana fearlessly interacts with a massive Carpet python. Despite her young age, Ariana can be seen happily laughing and playing with the snake as it gracefully moves around her.