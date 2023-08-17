Watch: Kili Paul And Sister Neema's Dance To Nepali Song Sawan Ko Paani Is A Hit

Tanzanian social media influencers Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have yet again grabbed the headlines but this time for their captivating dance performance on a Nepali song. The siblings hopped on the Nepali song Sawan Ko Paani sung by Aananda Karki and Prashna Shakya. Kili Paul, like always, shared a video on his social media handle and garnered praise from the Internet.

In the video, Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul were seen flawlessly dancing to the tunes of the Nepali song. Donning their traditional attire, they aced the signature moves. The chemistry between the siblings is palpable, as they exhibited seamless coordination and displayed energy while performing dance moves.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users flocked to the comment section with red heart emoticons. Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Wow, best of Nepali song. Love from Nepal," while another wrote, “You make the trends brother and sis."

“Neema Paul is really improving her dance skill," an internet user commented.

The video has garnered an astounding 3.5 million views and counting. The video has also received 2,39,096 likes.

The Nepali hit Sawan Ko Paani has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending geographical boundaries and captivating the hearts of millions. Its catchy beats and vibrant choreography have inspired people from all corners of the world to join in the dance challenge, and the Tanzanian siblings have proven to be no exception.

In another viral video, Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul wowed people online with their awesome dance moves to the catchy song What Jhumka. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Killi Paul wrote, “What Jumka Is On Repeat."

The video, which was shared on August 3, has been watched by more than 1.4 million people. Compliments and words of appreciation for the siblings were left in the comments section by desi viewers.

Kili Paul and Neema Paul are renowned for sharing their enchanting dancing and singing performances on Instagram. They are known for entertaining their audience with interpretations of beloved Bollywood and Indian melodies. Through their videos, they celebrate and embrace their affinity for Indian culture.