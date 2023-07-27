CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Leopard Creates Panic On The Sets Of Marathi TV Serial In Mumbai

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 16:20 IST

Delhi, India

More than 200 people were present on the set during the incident. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The incident, which happened on July 26, drove the crew members into a frenzy as they fled to safety.

Chaos broke out in Mumbai’s Film City when a leopard and its cub made an unexpected appearance on the sets of the Marathi TV series Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. The incident, which happened on July 26, drove the crew members into a frenzy as they fled to safety. The tense moments on the set were shared by news agency ANI as the scared crew members rushed away from the area where the big cat was spotted. The leopard was then seen wandering on some construction beams within the set, which added to the crew’s concern.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expressed deep concern over the incident, highlighting that this was the third or fourth such occurrence within a span of less than two weeks. AICWA President, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, emphasised the potential danger to human lives, considering that more than 200 people were present on the set during the incident. He added, “Government is not taking strong measures towards this.”

Previously, in another similar incident, a leopard entered the shooting sets of the show Ajooni. Fortunately, no crew members were harmed in that encounter, but it raised serious concerns about safety protocols on the sets.

Following the incident, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take strong measures to protect the safety of individuals on the sets and in the surrounding areas of Film City.

In response to the recurring leopard incidents, the founder and president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), Pawan Sharma, shed light on the issue. He explained that during the ongoing monsoon season, the grass in the region tends to grow tall, making it easier for leopards to conceal themselves. As a preventive measure, forest officials are cutting the tall grass in leopard-prone areas and have initiated a public awareness program urging local residents and Film City workers to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid human-animal conflicts.

Fear has gripped actors and production staff members who routinely visit Film City for shooting. Given its proximity to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, where leopards are known to wander, occurrences of wild big cats accessing filming locations have become a source of concern for everyone working in Mumbai’s entertainment industry.

