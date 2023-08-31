Watch: Lion Catches One Member From A Pack Of Hyenas And Then...

Who would win the fight in the case of a faceoff between the hyena and a lion? The answer will obviously be a lion which would have the advantage due to its size, speed and power. The situation, however, may change if the hyenas are more in number as happened in a recent case.

A YouTube channel Latest Sightings has uploaded a video on Youtube that shows a pack of hyenas getting into a fierce fight with a lion. They did so because the lion had captured one of the hyenas from their pack. The video starts with the hyenas feeding on the flesh of an animal’s carcass and some of them standing on guard to watch out for any attack. A few travellers can also be seen in a jeep parked at a distance and recording the entire incident.

Suddenly, a few hyenas start to run away from the sight. While it is unclear why they are doing so, it becomes clear a few seconds later, when a lion charges towards the pack with an indomitable speed. The hyenas start to run to save their lives and a majority of them manage to run away. One of them, unfortunately, fails to catch up with their speed and the lion captures it. That hyena can be heard writhing in pain as the lion tries to kill the animal by biting it.

At this moment, as we can see in the video, a hyena turns backwards and returns to save the captured animal from the big cat. Gradually, three hyenas and then all of them return and start to fight the lion from behind. They keep hitting the powerful beast from different directions until it frees the captured hyena. The lion leaves no stone unturned to keep its hold on the hyena but fails. The title of the video is “Dramatic Rescue by Hyenas after a Lion Catches one".

Social media users were stunned to see the video and came up with different reactions. One of them commented that three hyenas that returned to rescue the clan member should be respected. Another wrote that hyenas are loyal and brave animals.