Watch: Lion Hunts A Buffalo, Is About To Feast On It, And Then…

A video showing a lion trying to hunt a buffalo and failing in its attempt is going viral. In the video, a lion can be seen hunting a lone buffalo. It even succeeded in capturing the animal and was about to eat it. As the lion got busy doing so, the buffalo cried for help. After some time, we see another Buffalo. It observes the situation first, then proceeds to help its friend by headbutting the big cat. The headbutts helped the captured buffalo, as the lion moved away.

Then the attacked Buffalo got up, and both of them chased the Lion away. The onlookers, who were in their cars, recorded the entire ordeal. The clip’s caption read, “Buffalo herds will help each other when they hear one cry for help.”

The video was posted on YouTube by a channel called Maasai Sightings. The clip has gained thousands of views and likes. The description box under the video gives more information on this. It says, “Buffalo herds will move together as one unit, but when a predator attacks them, they separate into smaller groups to confuse the predator and make it harder for him to target his prey. Buffalo use the size of their herd to attack and kill lions. Buffalo aren’t the largest prey that lions are known to pursue, but that doesn’t make them any less deadly.”

One viewer commented, “The huge audience is insane. These parks are like giant theatres now, with the lions as the main characters with unpredictable storylines of life, loss, tragedy and triumph.” Another one wrote, “A young, lone male lion performing such an incredible feat is nothing short of amazing. I wish him a long lengthy life.” “Success for the victim! Rescued by her friends. That’s how we should help each other,” commented another viewer.