Watch: Lion Urinates On Annoying Visitors At Zoo

Think of an encounter with a lion, and the imagination could get really wild. But not in the wildest thought one would imagine of getting peed upon by the kins of the jungle. This is the hilarious moment when a caged lion sprayed visitors with its urine. The king of the jungle chose the most savage way to express his frustration over a group of people bothering and taking unsolicited photos and videos at what appears to be a zoo. Footage of the incident that has been doing the rounds on Twitter begins with showing the apex predator roaming in its caged cell. The animal quickly moves toward the direction of visitors, some of them can be heard greeting it with a ‘hey’ and ‘hi’ in the background.

The lion gazes at the visitors for a split second before turning around in its enclosure. It appears as though the lion is about to walk away, but that wasn’t the case at all. The apex predator lifts its tail above to spurt a shower of urine on the visitors, prompting many of them to scream and move away from the line of its fire.

With over sixty-four thousand views, the video has left many on Twitter to burst out into a fit of laughter. A user joked, “They are his territory now.”

Another referred to it as, “A twist by a lion on visitors.”

Meanwhile, an animal lover wasn’t happy to watch the apex predator trapped inside a caged enclosure, “Caging the majesty. Humans behaving so inhuman.”

In a similar incident, previously a journalist got soaked in a lion’s urine mid-interview on an assignment. According to Daily Mail, the reporter Mike Dalton visited the Zambi Wildlife Retreat located Sydney’s Wallacia. He was being led by a guide, who introduced Dalton to the vivid animals present in the sanctuary. However, his interaction with a former circus lion Korvu turned out to be something that Dalton will never forget.

When the duo approached the lion’s enclosure, it was relaxing peacefully, The reporter crouched down next to the guide who patted the animal. Soon after this, the lion turned around to spray urine on them. While the guide managed to move out of the way in the nick of time, Dalton was left with a soaked suit and glasses.

