CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Millie Bobby BrownMan Eaten By HippoMI VS DC MemesMan Arrested For Killing RatTaylor Swift Breakup
Home » Viral » Watch: Lioness Cornered By A Pack Of Hyenas Runs For Her Life
1-MIN READ

Watch: Lioness Cornered By A Pack Of Hyenas Runs For Her Life

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 12:25 IST

Delhi, India

The video shows the lioness sitting beside the road while the hyenas slowly bite her back.

The video shows the lioness sitting beside the road while the hyenas slowly bite her back.

The video was shared by the YouTube channel Latest Sightings.

Lions and hyenas have been sworn enemies for a long time. There are innumerable videos on wildlife that focus primarily on the faceoff between the two predatory species. While lions are large, strong felines, hyenas take advantage of being more in number when they hunt. A video showing a lioness cornered by a pack of hyenas beside a road somewhere in a wildlife sanctuary has gone viral on YouTube.

The video shows the lioness sitting beside the road while the hyenas slowly bite her back. The lioness repeatedly tried fending herself, but the hyenas were persistent. They attacked the lioness once again as she seemed to be rather defenceless owing to the fact that she was outnumbered. Soon, she realised that if she stays in one place, she might be devoured. Therefore, she heads towards the jungle slowly and then starts to run away. The video ends with the hyenas also picking up speed and going after the lioness.

The video was shared by the YouTube channel Latest Sightings. The channel revealed in the description that the video was sent to them by Armand Barnard, a property broker from Africa. The description also revealed that the video was captured at Kruger National Park. The video has gone viral with more than 2.6 million (26 lakh) views. People commented on the video below.

Armand described the event and wrote, “A lioness ran out of the bush, pursued by four hyenas. Running for her life, with the hyenas biting her hind legs. We could see she was in distress. The hyenas then surrounded her, and you could almost see the acceptance of defeat in her eyes.”

A user wrote, “It’s incredible to witness the tenacity and resilience of older animals, such as the lioness in this situation. Despite facing a potentially deadly situation, she refuses to give up and continues to fight for her survival. It’s a reminder that even in the animal kingdom, age and experience can be valuable assets when it comes to survival.” Another user commented, “It’s the circle of life. It’s a shame she didn’t have her pride with her.”

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. trending
  3. viral
first published:April 18, 2023, 12:25 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 12:25 IST