Watch: Lioness Protects Her Cubs And Territory From Nomadic Lions

Mothers are usually the most important people in one’s life. Whether it’s human beings or animals, mothers are considered very special and always have an innate instinct to protect their children from any danger. Animals also have the same instincts, and mothers can do anything to protect their children.

While protecting their children, mother animals do not fear danger and attack with full force. Now, a video of a lioness is going viral on social media, where she can be seen protecting her cubs from a group of nomad lions.

Lionesses are often spotted dominating the male lions in the jungle. In a video that has been uploaded by a Youtube channel named Maasai Sightings, a lioness can be seen stopping the young male lions from entering her territory and trying to protect her cubs. There’s a roaring competition between the lioness and the group of lions that goes on for a long time, but in the end, the group of lions are forced to move away from the territory and the lioness successfully wins the battle.

The viral video has received a lot of comments from netizens. One of the users wrote, “Those young boys look healthy, but they need at least another year before they’re ready to go for a takeover." Another user commented, “Great footage. Mothers have that uncontrollable rage to protect their offspring." A third user wrote, “The most dangerous animal on earth is a mother defending its children." So far, the video has received almost 25,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. The video, titled “lioness mothers do not tolerate nomads in their territory" is from Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya.

According to the description that is given in the video, the young lions belong to a group of nomads. These are lions that do not live in packs and are often spotted travelling long distances, trying to follow the migratory herds of larger predators. These nomads are usually young lions who travel in a very small group. Whenever they become large enough to kill, they are even spotted attacking young cubs. So, this is the reason the lionesses don’t allow them to enter their territory.