Watch: Little Girl Grooves To Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa In This Sure-Shot Winner

The film Jailer, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth, has gathered worldwide popularity for its exceptional songs, with one song in particular, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa, shining brightly. In today’s internet era, this song has surpassed geographical boundaries, enchanting millions with its irresistible melody and lively Indian musical elements. Tamannaah’s performance in this song has been lauded as a mesmerising visual spectacle, captivating viewers with her graceful dance moves.

The choreography and dance presentation have gained immense popularity among the audience. The song has inspired many individuals to recreate Tamannaah’s dance moves. Now, a new video showed a charming young girl dancing gracefully to the beats of Kaavaalaa.

The little girl tries to mimic the lyrics of the song and dances in perfect sync with the music, quickly grabbing everyone’s attention. Internet users are calling her performance one of the cutest they’ve witnessed so far. In the video, the little girl is dressed in a black crop top and pink-patterned pants. She kept her tresses open, and to complete the look, she is wearing pink shoes. The video is posted with an accompanying caption, “Nv kavalaya… trending one." The little dancer in the video goes by the name Aruna Srikanth Vyda, and she shared the video on her Instagram account.

Watch the video of the adorable girl here:

Wasn’t it just adorable? This video was uploaded on July 17 and since then it has become a sensation on the social media platform. At present, it has garnered a massive 11.3 million views. The spectators enjoyed the little girl’s performance and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

One comment reads, “Made my day today. Cutest dance ever.” Another said, “Wow so cute baby. Very nice dance… my cutie.”

“Myyy Gooodddd, Soooo cute! I Love Your Moves beta. Keep Rocking! Lot’s of Love and blessings,” stated one of the individuals.

Another digital content creator Sameeksha Rastogi recreated the hook steps of the song Kaavaalaa. In the video, she adeptly replicates the moves, perfectly synchronizing with each beat of the song. Adding to the charm of the performance are her facial expressions, which complement each dance step seamlessly. As for her attire, she chose a sleeveless printed crop top paired with coordinating dhoti-style bottoms. Her hair cascades down freely in her chosen hairstyle. After being shared on July 24, the video has garnered over 19,000 views.

You can watch the video here:

Since its debut on July 6, Kaavaalaa has amassed an impressive viewership of over 139 million on its YouTube channel.