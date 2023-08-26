Watch: Lucknow Momo Seller Surprises Buyers With Fluent English, Turns Out To Be A Professor

The existing social media landscape in India has proven to be a launchpad for various eateries and food stalls. During the pandemic, Baba Ka Dhaba garnered widespread attention a couple of years ago when the dire circumstances of its owners were exposed online. Likewise, unique monikers like MBA Chai Wala, Chai GPT, and B.Tech Chaiwali propelled several tea stalls into the spotlight on social media platforms. Adding to this trend, a current viral video showcases an unexpected protagonist: an English professor turned momo vendor.

In this trending video, an individual is observed peddling homemade momos in Lucknow’s famed Chatori Gali. The establishment aptly christened “Mad About Momos" stands out due to its proprietor’s impeccable command of the English language, an attribute wielded skillfully to attract customers. The vendor proudly asserts that his delectable momos are crafted with meticulous attention to hygiene. Impressively, the vendor’s academic background is believed to be that of an English professor, as indicated by the uploader of the video, a food vlogger who goes by the Instagram handle “Lifewithdarpan."

The savoury offerings come at a reasonable price of Rs 100 for a serving of 10 vegetarian momos. The stall operates during a compact window from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Delving into the culinary specifics, the English professor entices customers with accompaniments like Badam Chutney and Schezwan sauce, a blend that speaks to his culinary creativity. Remarkably, as highlighted by Darpan Khurana’s post, the momo maestro manages to sell out his entire stock within a mere two-hour timeframe. This impressive feat adds to the allure of his enterprise.

The viral video, hosted on Instagram, has already amassed an astonishing 11 million views, a testament to the widespread fascination it has ignited. Responses from intrigued viewers have flooded the comment section, with humour and creativity abound. Amusingly, one commenter coined the term “Grammatically Prepared Momos," playing on the vendor’s linguistic prowess. Another jestingly suggested the vendor should consider taking the IELTS exam and exporting his culinary talents to Canada. The juxtaposition of selling momos with the finesse of the English language prompted contemplation among the audience. Amid the jest and amusement, an Instagram user called for appreciation of the English professor’s entrepreneurial spirit rather than poking fun.