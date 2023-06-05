Watch: Malaysian Singer 'Shows Off' Bundles Of Currency Notes Kept Inside Fridge

If you are doing well financially, obviously you will make sure you deposit money at the bank or invest it in mutual funds, stocks or on other assets. But majorly, you will try to avoid keeping cash in your home, as it will not add any more value to it. Recently, a video, which shows a man who has kept a lot of cash in his refrigerator, is going viral.

The video begins with Malaysian singer Ariff Bahran walking towards his refrigerator. He opens it and the top shelf is filled with bundles of currency. The short clip shows him taking out stacks of RM50 and RM100 notes from his fridge. He uploaded the video on TikTok and YouTube shorts and received backlash for being a “show-off". Check out the video here:

https://youtube.com/shorts/MxaBzk-5FyM?feature=share

Reportedly, the comments under the TikTok video were about why he does not store his cash in the bank. A few hoped that they too did not become a “show-off” like him. Another even compared him to Bill Gates and said that the American businessman too never shows off his wealth like Ariff Bahran.

In an interview with mStar, the singer said that the criticism does not affect him. He is “ok with it” because he believes that if he takes those words to heart and lets them bring him down, then it means he does not understand how social media works. He also clarified that he posted the video just for the sake of content and he does deposit his cash in the bank. He never actually expected the clip to go viral. According to Ariff Bahran, when he shares anything about his songs, the internet does not care but when he offers a glimpse of his private life, people get intrigued and want to know more. The singer confessed that he gets views for “silly content".

Ariff Bahran hails from Selangor and started his career in the music industry in 2014. He shot to fame in 2017 after the release of his single Kata Akhirmu.