CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Watch: Mama Cat Scolding Kitten After It Went Missing Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today
1-MIN READ

Watch: Mama Cat Scolding Kitten After It Went Missing Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 11:30 IST

Delhi, India

The video showed the mother running around, worried, searching for her kitten.

The video showed the mother running around, worried, searching for her kitten.

We see a cute human-like reaction from the mama cat for its kitten who went missing for a while.

A mother has her ways to express love; it could be sweet, hidden in small gestures or sometimes strong to protect her children. But the language of mother’s love, no matter what the species, appears to be the same. An adorable video in which a mama cat was seen scolding her kitten has gone viral, and the reason is its similarity with how humans react in such situations.

The video showed the mother running around, worried, searching for her kitten. When she finally found it, she stared at the kitten, hissed once as if scolding and then slapped it. The mam cat then grabbed it in its mouth and took it away. The video was shared on Twitter and the netizens couldn’t keep calm over such a human-like behavior of the cat.

The video was shared by multiple accounts on Twitter. While one of them said, “A mother is a mother in every colour and species, they are the same,” the other one said, “The feeling of the mother is the same in all living things. The mom cat scolds her baby who has run away from home!”

The video has garnered over 2 million views. “Best video to get over from stress,” said a user. “So sweet. She is our nineties mother,” said another Twitter user.

“Simply adorable,” said a third.

According to reports, the video is from a hospital in Izmir, Turkey, a country famous for cats.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. animals
  2. cats
  3. cute
  4. news18-discover
  5. viral
first published:June 20, 2023, 11:26 IST
last updated:June 20, 2023, 11:30 IST