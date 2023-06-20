Watch: Mama Cat Scolding Kitten After It Went Missing Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

A mother has her ways to express love; it could be sweet, hidden in small gestures or sometimes strong to protect her children. But the language of mother’s love, no matter what the species, appears to be the same. An adorable video in which a mama cat was seen scolding her kitten has gone viral, and the reason is its similarity with how humans react in such situations.

The video showed the mother running around, worried, searching for her kitten. When she finally found it, she stared at the kitten, hissed once as if scolding and then slapped it. The mam cat then grabbed it in its mouth and took it away. The video was shared on Twitter and the netizens couldn’t keep calm over such a human-like behavior of the cat.

The video was shared by multiple accounts on Twitter. While one of them said, “A mother is a mother in every colour and species, they are the same,” the other one said, “The feeling of the mother is the same in all living things. The mom cat scolds her baby who has run away from home!”

The feeling of mother is the same in all living things.The mom cat scolds her baby who has run away from home! ❤️💕😂😂pic.twitter.com/7WjifKgpgU— Figen (@TheFigen_) June 17, 2023

The video has garnered over 2 million views. “Best video to get over from stress,” said a user. “So sweet. She is our nineties mother,” said another Twitter user.

“Simply adorable,” said a third.

According to reports, the video is from a hospital in Izmir, Turkey, a country famous for cats.