Watch: Man Calmly Traps Snake In A Jar With Paper, Fearless Antics Stun Internet

Catching a snake is not an easy task. The reptiles tend to hide in the sneakiest spots, and if they’re out in the open, it’s quite difficult to lead them into a trap. One mistake can turn horrific but this man’s fearless antics of using a plastic jar and a mere sheet of paper to entrap a snake has left social media shocked. Footage of the incident that is said to have taken place in Puducherry has begun circulating on Reddit. The clip captures a man in an orange jersey calmly rescuing a reptile without the slightest hint of panic. The visuals open with the man standing right in front of the slithering being, holding a snake-catching stick along with a plastic container.

The rescuer leans forward to place the jar above the snake’s head and after entrapping the mouth safely, he begins to fill the container with the rest of its body. The animal shows signs of refusal, but he doesn’t hold back from using his bare hands to nudge the reptile inside. What happens next is the scariest part. Once the body is completely inside the jar, the man only uses a piece of paper to help flip the container upside down.

For a fraction of a second, the only thing that separates his hand and the reptile is that thin sheet of paper.

The person then quickly shuts the lid of the jar to conclude his mission before walking away. “Snake rescue in Puducherry, Puducherry fire and rescue service,” reads the caption of the clip.

A barrage of Redditors were left shocked after watching the entire rescue mission. A user added hilarious dialogues to the visuals, “Snake: My bite can kill a hundred men. Some Indian guy: “I’m gonna put you in a jar ok." Many couldn’t get over the fact that the man used a thin sheet of paper. One commented, “I’m watching this thinking, yea, that’s pretty smart. I’m sure the plastic or glass will stop a bite from breaking through. Then he caps it with a piece of construction paper." Another highlighted, “When he flipped the jar the only thing between his hand and those fangs was a piece of paper."

