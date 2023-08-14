Watch: Man Caught With Girlfriend Tries To Escape Through Balcony, Reminds Internet Of...

When it comes to love, people often venture to extraordinary lengths to keep their beloved’s content. Social media is replete with videos showcasing lovers’ daring escapades, some of which mirror scenes straight out of romantic films. Recently, a scenario unfolded that appears to be plucked from the realms of cinema, yet played out in real life—a young man was caught in a precarious situation as he attempted to make a stealthy exit from his girlfriend’s room through the balcony.

In a video circulating on social media, the protagonist clad in nothing but his underwear, ingeniously descends from a balcony using a long cloth as his improvised lifeline. While two onlookers stand on the upper floor, the young man’s clothes are unceremoniously tossed out by his girlfriend. Slowly but surely, he manoeuvres his way down, gripping the fabric. Suddenly, another figure charges towards the balcony, poised to intercept the young man’s descent. Sensing the impending capture, the girl attempts to intervene, offering the young man a momentary reprieve. It reminded the Internet of a scene from Breaking Bad.

Amid this tension, an unexpected twist occurs—the girl’s mother emerges on the balcony wielding a broom, vigorously swatting at the young man as he continues his escape attempt. The girl herself watches the unfolding spectacle from a distance. Despite the comedic chaos, the young man manages to evade his captors, slipping away to safety.

Shared on Twitter via the Enzetor page, the video arrives with the caption, “Every pleasure in life has a price." Since its posting on August 10, the video has garnered a staggering 4.7 million views, triggering a wave of laughter among viewers. The clip captures the audacious lengths to which the young man went to rendezvous with his paramour in secret, while the parents’ vividly obvious reactions add an unexpected layer of hilarity.

Responses from viewers have poured in, with one user opining, “I fail to comprehend the inclination to deceive. If love wanes, it’s best to part ways respectfully. This enables your partner to seek a fulfilling connection elsewhere." Laughter-filled emojis were abundant, underscoring the universally relatable yet amusing nature of the escapade.