Watch: Man Engages In Heated Argument Aboard Delhi Metro's 'Women Only' Coach

Frequent arguments and clashes inside the Delhi Metro have unfortunately become a common sight. Despite authorities’ strict actions against such commuters, people seem unaware of the image this projects outside the city. Recently, another incident is going viral on the internet, which shows a man entering the ladies’ coach accompanied by another woman. While he claims he is not there to harass anyone, a girl engages in a heated argument with him. The situation intensifies as his female friend attempts to physically confront the other girl and even tries to snatch her phone.

The situation then escalates as he engages in a verbal spat with another woman passenger. She threatens to report him for boarding the “Women Only" coach, yet calmly advises him to leave the train at the next station. The video was posted on Twitter by a popular page, called Ghar Ke Kalesh, with the caption, “Kalesh between Ladies and a Guy over He Stepped up Into Ladies Coach in Delhi Metro.”

Since the video was shared on social media, it has received over 34,000 views. Some viewers speculate that the boy might have been under the influence of alcohol, while others are finding their argument entertaining.

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “Delhi metro and never ending kalesh.”

A user feels the man in the video might be drunk and wondered why some men enter the ladies’ coach and suggested they should stand in the next cabin even if they want to protect them.

A person jokingly mentioned that they’ll choose the metro over a private car during their next visit to Delhi.

One more added that experiencing Delhi’s chaos without some action doesn’t feel right.

Seems like, incidents of conflict inside the Delhi Metro aren’t stopping anytime soon. Previously, another video showed a clash between two women. The footage captured a heated verbal escalating into a physical fight as the women can be seen pulling each other’s hair. Despite attempts by fellow passengers to stop them, the brawl between the women doesn’t end.

Reportedly, the two women started arguing over seats and such incidents have become very common in recent times, which no longer surprises the commuter. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Kalesh between Some group of girl and woman inside Delhi metro over seat issues,” while the overlay text read, “POV - just another day in Delhi Metro.”

Soon after the video was posted on the Twitter page, it garnered more than 1 lakh views and attracted numerous comments on the platform, as many users found the clip entertaining.