WATCH: Man Fools Google Maps, Creates Virtual Traffic Jam With 99 Cellphones

Early-age travellers used to take note of specific landmarks and observe the position of the sun and stars to find the right navigation. But technology today has become a boon for us. Thanks to the power of digitally advanced tools like Google Maps, not only can we find the correct direction within seconds, but the function also enables us to track locations, learn the estimated arrival time, show other routes, and ensure roads that are less traffic-prone and whatnot. But, can technology be blindly trusted? An experiment conducted by a man in 2020 seems to have the answer.

On February 2020 YouTuber Simon Weckert conducted a mind-blowing experiment, challenging the power of Google Maps and whether the function was as smart as it was deemed to be. For the experiment, he got hold of 99 mobile phones and placed them inside a small wagon. Each of the phones had Google Map navigation switched on. A person dragged the wagon stuffed with 99 phones across the streets of Berlin to show whether the application detected any traffic.

As we all know it, Google Maps uses a certain colour technique where red is signified as heavy traffic, orange as moderate traffic, and green as zero traffic. The YouTuber’s trick was to see whether the navigation application detected heavy traffic due to the amalgamation of so many cell phones in the same place. And guess what, he was proven correct.

Apparently, the smartphones made the navigation tool think that there were several cellphone users on the streets where the wagon was carried. Due to the presence of second-hand phones in the cart as well, Google Maps further believed that the traffic congestion was moving at an incredibly slow pace. Interestingly, the servers of Google Maps interpreted heavy traffic congestion. Streets that should have shown green on the online navigation tool turned red, creating a somewhat “virtual traffic jam.”

The results left social media users blown away. It also answered the question that no matter how powerful AI gets over time, humans will always be the smartest species and in control of technology. The video has so far garnered over 3.5 million views on YouTube.