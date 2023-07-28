Watch: Man Impresses Delhi Metro Commuters With Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Song

Delhi has been grabbing the headlines for some time because of floods and viral videos from the metro. Clips of people dancing, quarrelling, to couples indulging in public displays of affection, everything catches the attention of the internet and soon goes viral. However, this time, a video of a young man singing a soulful melody of the legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is gaining traction online and receiving much love and praise.

An Instagram account has posted a video of a man named Ritik singing Sanson Ki Mala Pe, which was originally sung by Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He is backed by his friend who is on the guitar and together they struck a chord with fellow passengers and leave everyone mesmerised with their rhythmic song. The metro is crowded but the commuters look engrossed as they enjoy the track. Some are even seen humming with the singer. The video has received more than 3 lakh views on Instagram.

The caption of the video reads, “What a voice!" As soon as it was uploaded on the media-sharing application, many social media users praised the singer. A comment read, “Kya baat hai! Mata Saraswati ka sakshat aashirvaad hai (Amazing! Goddess Saraswati has blessed him with such a voice)." An individual wrote, “Seriously yar what a voice! Mann kar raha hai bass sunte raho (I feel like listening to this on loop)." A third user wrote, “His voice gives me goosebumps." Another user joked and wrote, “Chalo kuch toh achha dekhne ko mila Delhi metro mein (Finally, got to see something good in Delhi Metro)."

Just a few days back, another video went viral where a physically challenged man was seen begging inside the metro. The visual was captured by a fellow commuter and shared on Twitter. The tweet read, “When did this start happening in the metro? (A physically challenged person begging in the metro coaches)."

When did this start happening in the metro? (A physically challenged person begging in the metro coaches) @OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/3AmHd2AUph — Mehak Sharma (@writerindenial) July 24, 2023

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) instantly reacted to the tweet and commented, “Hi. Please provide the coach’s number. The coach number is mentioned inside and outside the train. Please refer to the images attached."

Hi. Please provide coach number. Coach number is mentioned inside and outside the train. Please refer to the images attached. pic.twitter.com/r1DdM4s2Ml— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 24, 2023

