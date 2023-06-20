Watch: Man Installs Wooden Box On Bed, Fills It With Water To Beat The Heat

Summers are in full glory and due to the rising temperatures, people find it extremely difficult to survive in the scorching heat. However, this blistering heat couldn’t dampen the spirits of some people and they have found some unique “jugaads" to beat the heat.

In a video shared by brand_punjab, a man has found an interesting method to survive in this heat which has grabbed many eyeballs online. As seen in the video, he pours a lot of water into a wooden box installed on his bed and comfortably rests on it. He also calmly fiddles through his phone and sprinkles some water on him as well.

The best thing about the clip is that this man least cares about the fact that his clothes are completely drenched in water. He continues to enjoy the respite from the heat by this method. Besides this intriguing “jugaad", the man has also kept a fan to add to his comfort. Song Baba Bhali Kare sung by Gulab Sidhu and Amrit Mangwalia perfectly captures the carefree vibe of this clip. The video of this interesting solution has received 2.8 million views. Check it out here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs8RpjDpSE3/

A similar clip surfaced some days back which showed a unique way to survive the heat during the summer season. The video showcases Baraatis dancing joyfully while protecting themselves from the heat with coolers installed all along the road. These coolers were attached to the generators carried on a trolley which ensured a continuous flow of cool air for the wedding guests.

Posted by journalist Anurag Dwary, the caption of the viral video was in Hindi. When translated to English it reads, “To keep the baraatis cool and pumped up during the summer, coolers were installed along the 1.5 km route for the 400 baraatis in Indore." “Anurag tweeted the video on June 15 and it has gathered over 5,00,000 views till now.

This video quickly garnered a slew of reactions from the Indians who couldn’t help appreciating this quirky idea. One of the users commented that the guests should have installed ACs instead of coolers.