Watch: Man Jumps Into Ice-cold Water To Retrieve His Friend’s Lost Phone

Real friends not only celebrate the good times with you, they stand by you during the bad times as well. A video on Reddit shows how a person proved to be a real friend during a tough time. The clip shows a man taking a dip in ice-cold water to retrieve his friend’s lost phone. A user posted this clip on June 27 and it has received 42,000 upvotes. The clip opens up with a group of people standing around a frozen water body. One of them has ropes attached to his body and is bending to look inside a tiny gap cut inside the ice. The person recording the act is heard counting from 3 to 1. As the count ends, the guy with the ropes jumps into the ice. He is tied to a rope that another person from the crowd is handling. “He killed it yes”, the person capturing the act says. The person, who jumps into the icy cold water, then dives deep to get the phone. People can be heard laughing, marveling at the guts, shown by this man. Then there is silence for a couple of minutes as there is no sign of him. Suddenly, people spot a beam of green light in the waterbody, and then the man emerges with the phone. People can be heard shouting with joy. “Dude loses his phone in a frozen lake so his friends help him retrieve it,” read the post’s caption.

Reddit users loved the clip. One of them commented, “Everyone should have a friend this loyal.” Not everyone was convinced that it was a nice idea to take a dip in the freezing lake. One user sarcastically reacted to this comment and posted, “You misspelled crazy.” Another user added, “I am impressed by their commitment to safety”. A third joined in, “Man that is a good friend. I figure the phone doesn’t even work though”. A fourth wrote, “Came out the water showing that win!”