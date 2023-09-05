Watch: Man Puts Soft Toy Under Microscope, Finds Insects Crawling Inside

As children grow up, they are often attracted to all kinds of objects and play with them. These children tend to find comfort in them and make memories that might last a lifetime for them. Most of the children are spotted playing with soft toys which are often treasured by them, and they keep them quite close to themselves for years. One of the most popular soft toys is the teddy bear. They come in various sizes and are some of the most comfortable toys for growing children. Children associate with them a lot, and as a result, parents also provide them with soft toys. But now, a video is going viral on social media where a man was found examining these soft toys with a microscope and found millions of bacteria in them.

It is often found that parents give these soft toys to their children without checking their cleanliness. Now, a man has shared the reality of these toys on social media. He puts one of these adorable-looking soft toys under a microscope and finds that it has small insects running inside the fur. The name of these insects is unknown but it challenges the cleanliness of these soft toys. Apart from that, there were many dust particles that could be seen inside them.

Then, the person washes these toys with water and takes a sample of the water inside the microscope. As seen in the video, he discovers that there are millions of bacteria freely roaming inside these toys. Reportedly, they can be harmful to the children as they touch them with their bare hands and even keep them in their mouths.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by an account named @oleeonez. As soon as it was shared, people had bizarre reactions after watching it. One of the users commented, “They look so scary." Another user commented, “They are everywhere. Also in your nose, under your nails."