Watch: Man Replicates Oppenheimer Special Effects Without CGI Magic

Christopher Nolan’s most recent cinematic venture, Oppenheimer, presents Cillian Murphy stepping into the shoes of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who created the first nuclear bomb during World War II. The film has garnered attention not only for its cast but also for Nolan’s meticulous attention to detail, particularly in portraying explosions and intricate elements.

Drawing inspiration from the movie, YouTuber William H Baker embarked on a fascinating journey. Baker conducted a meticulous analysis of Nolan’s visual effects and replicated the shots using everyday household items. Collaborating with his team, Baker ingeniously employed glitter, water, photography techniques, chemical blends, and a miniature sphere to capture intricate nuances. The outcome is nothing short of astonishing. Check it here:

Sharing the video, William H Baker revealed, “We recreated Christopher Nolan’s nuclear explosion from Oppenheimer with zero CGI, along with a few other effects from Oppenheimer. With Oppenheimer’s budget of $100 million, we had no clue if this was even possible. Through lots of experimentation and testing, it was surprising just how close we were able to recreate the practical effects from Oppenheimer without any VFX of our own. I still can’t believe what we were able to do.”

With careful research, William uncovered the methods behind Christopher Nolan’s visual effects. To replicate the first effect, he used water, glitter and light. Understanding the importance of the container’s shape, Baker settled with a fishbowl inside a rectangular container. He used a long exposure technique for the second effect and captured a paperclip attached to a black string with a drill machine to control speed.

To replicate swirling liquid effect that showed explosions close up, he performed numerous experiments and to perfect the shot, they used water, pigment powder and colour grading. Meanwhile, to show the nuclear bomb effect, Baker opted for a sphere and by illuminating the interior, he managed to create an explosion with some dirt.

Christopher Nolan remained tight-lipped about how he captured the effects in interviews. However, William Baker’s task was simplified when he came across an interview of Special Effects Supervisor Scott R. Fisher, who shed light on the techniques they used in Oppenheimer.

In a conversation with Total Film magazine, Fisher told, “We don’t call them miniatures; we call them ‘big-atures.’ We do them as big as we possibly can, but we do reduce the scale so it’s manageable. It’s getting it closer to the camera and doing it as big as you can in the environment."

On the other hand, Nolan too spilled some details with Empire Magazine. “Some on a giant scale using explosives and magnesium flares and big, black powder explosions of petrol, whatever. And them some absolutely tiny, using interactions of different particles, different oils, different liquids," he added.

Oppenheimer brought together renowned Hollywood actors, like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and more. The movie delves into the lives of key figures involved in the Manhattan Project.