Watch: Man Surfs 115-Foot Wave Like A Pro, Twitter Is Awestruck

Social media is home to several videos of people pulling off a daring feat. While these dangerous scenarios make you think for the most part that the person in the video may fail at their stunt and lose their life, it often turns out that the person pulls the stunt off well. One such breathtaking video has surfaced on Twitter that shows a person surfing on a huge wave.

Surfing a 115 foot wave 🌊 pic.twitter.com/asP8WGxlzB— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) April 30, 2023

Shared with the text, “Surfing a 115-foot wave”, the video shows a man surfing in style on the huge wave unafraid that if things go sideways, he might not live to see the outcome. The person is seen surfing downwards from the top of the wave in a style that almost seems like he is defying the speed of water and using it to his advantage. By the end of the video, when the wave falls, the man successfully surfs down to safety.

The video has gone viral with more than 30 lakh views and over 61 thousand likes with people feeling mind blown in the comments.

Nazaré, Portugal. There's a canyon 1 km away so waves get a special energy upwards at that location bf hitting the beach. Just total awe for those who dare riding them.— Asteraceae Ⓥ (@Calendula2016) May 1, 2023

Wow, under normal conditions, even professional surfers usually don't prefer waves bigger than 30 meters.🌊— Taner YÜKSEL (@skylostblue) April 30, 2023

Just needs a giant prehistoric animal to the absolutely most frightening thing ever🤣— Gypsy (@GypsyD24) April 30, 2023

Looks like he just vibing on a natural disaster. You make one false move and you immediately have an at sea burial.— Adelia (@its_deelz) May 1, 2023

