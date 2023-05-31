Watch: Man Surprises Air-hostess Girlfriend With A Lovely Proposal, Internet Reacts

Every girl dreams of a perfect proposal by the man of her dreams in the most beautiful setting. A man decided to make this moment slightly different for his air hostess girlfriend by proposing to her at an unconventional setting, i.e.- her workplace airport. Goodnews_Movement has shared a clip of the same on Instagram. The text overlay in the video reads, “Love in the air at Dublin Airport." The video starts with the flight attendant entering the airport with one of her colleagues. She landed at the Dublin airport after a flight. Suddenly, she looks surprised and stops midway after seeing her boyfriend.

She looks extremely happy as he gifted her a bouquet. Then she got the biggest surprise of her life when he opened his purse, took out a ring and proposed to her in front of the entire crowd. She was emotional and wiped her tears with a smile as the crowd clapped for the couple. Both partners were all smiles as she happily wore the ring and they happily kissed each other. The adorable clip has garnered over 27,00,000 views.

Social media users loved the clip and wished all the best to the couple for their future. However, some criticised them for putting the ring on the wrong finger while others ridiculed the man for carrying the ring in a handbag. Others commented that the couple didn’t even hug or kiss before the proposal. A user wrote that people are being unnecessarily negative to the couple in the comments section.

A similar clip wherein a man, Manu Raj, proposed to his partner 30,000 feet above sea level during a flight was mesmerising to watch. Manu told his girlfriend that he would meet her on arrival at the Bengaluru airport. The woman was told that her handbag was being checked for narcotics by the flight crew members.

The woman looked scared and her hands were shivering in the clip. Then she was asked to look to her left. She saw her boyfriend Manu standing on that side with a bouquet in his hands. He gifted his girlfriend flowers and an engagement ring as well with help from the crew members of the Go-First flight.

The clip received 1,10,00,000 views.