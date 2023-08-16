Watch: Man Takes Shower With Snakes Wrapped Around His Neck; Internet Can't Believe It

Snakes are believed to be the deadliest creature existing on Earth. Yet, many find this reptile fascinating. For them, spending time with the snakes is just another hobby and a part of a daily life routine. The case in point here is a man’s terrifying video which is being circulated on social media. The distressing video displays the man taking a shower with a snake wrapped around his neck. If this wasn’t enough, there were around 5-6 dangerous snakes present in the bathroom.

In the video, it can be clearly seen that the man has 2 or 3 snakes wrapped around his neck while a few others are resting on the top of the shower, above the door, and on the tap. The enormous snakes slithering on the shower screen, knocking over toiletries with their coils appear spooky. Apparently, the reptiles do not have poison. However, they can still pose a threat to someone’s life by clinging to his neck. Sharing the terrifying video of the man who is shockingly comfortable with 6 snakes around him, the Instagram handle wrote, “Shower time!”

Earlier, another footage made it to the Internet and sent shivers down everyone’s spine. It showed a small kid moving around playfully inside his house as he held a huge snake by its tail. The kid carries the snake as if it is his much-loved toy. The toddler first attempts to try to get the snake inside the house. However, when it gets stuck at the door, the kid properly carries the snake properly, leaving people around him uncomfortable. The family of the kid looks scared. Out of fear, they rush towards a corner and tell the kid not to bring the reptile inside the home.

The video triggered reactions from the users as they were shocked to see a kid playing with a snake. Jokes apart, it is worth pondering if people should indulge themselves in such acts. It is not only dangerous for them but can claim the lives of people around them.