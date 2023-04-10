Watch: Man Tries To Box With Alligator, His Friend Flips It Over And Then ...

Who is the apex predator on planet Earth? While many think the answer to this question is us, humans, we often forget that if a human and a vicious animal like a lion, tiger or alligator are left in a cage, it is most probably going to end with the animal winning. A video showing a man trying to face off an alligator has gone viral on Twitter and people are calling him foolish in the comments.

Dude tries to flip and fist fight a gator pic.twitter.com/HUOsYTrmga— Humans Are Metal (@HumanAreMetal) April 7, 2023

The video was shared by “Humans Are Metal” with the text, “Dude tries to flip and a fist-fight a gator.” It shows two men who are trying to push a huge alligator from their boat’s front deck. The vicious reptile stands tall with its jaws open and ready to attack the men. One of the men however is not scared a bit by the alligator. Rather than retreating and dealing with it logically, he just goes into boxing mode and punches the gator twice. While the punches are light and barely touch the animal, the man is close enough to be in the gator’s range if it decides to attack.

As the video progresses, the other man in the boat decides to deal with the situation a bit more logically. Instead of tackling the dangerous reptile head-on, he pokes the predator from behind using a fishnet. When that fails, he tries to topple the gator into the water by pushing it over by the tail. However, his first attempt is futile as the gator doesn’t move an inch. While the man in the front distracts the gator, the other guy successfully topples the gator down in the water on the second attempt.

The video has gone viral with more than 18 lakh views. The tweet itself has nearly 4 lakh views. People in the comments discussed the video.

Thats a normal day in Florida my man, they fighting aliens now.— Ramses 👊 (@Ramses3099) April 8, 2023

Don't hate on the shirtless dude. Bro understood the assignment. Distract the gator while the other guy flips it. He aced it in my books. Deserves an applause 👏🏿 — Abimael (@Rimzben) April 7, 2023

