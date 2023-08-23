Watch: Man's Foolproof Method To Prepare Ultimate Filter Coffee Deserves Your Attention

Planning to go out for a coffee date, places like Cafe Coffee Day or Starbucks certainly pop up in our minds first. But if you roam across the streets of India, you can find some local vendors who can offer you various types of coffee at pocket-friendly prices. In recent times, the emergence of food vloggers in the country has made it easy to recognise such shops. All you need to do is to scroll up the social media feed, where food-related content always ranks among the trendy topics. Now a local coffee shop from Puducherry is creating a buzz across the internet. An Instagram page named Foodieaddict shared a video of the shop where you can buy filter coffee for just Rs 25. If that was not enough to impress you, the making of this filter coffee will leave your jaw drop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tharun | Tirupati Food Vlogger (@foodieadddict)

The stall named Sri Sai Ram Coffee Bar is located near Mahatma Gandhi Road in the city of Puducherry. The Instagram video shows how the people at the shop prepare delicious filter coffee in desi style. It opens with a person deftly tossing sugar into some steel glasses in proper sync. Then he poured hot coffee into the glasses from a kettle. In the next step, the man adds milk to the coffee and decanted the mix well before handing the glass to the customer.

Users certainly loved the preparation as the post garnered more than 2 million views on Instagram. The video has also accumulated over 65,000 likes on the meta platform. Joking about the shopkeeper’s technique of pouring sugar, a user commented, “Uncle throwing sugar exactly how my boss throws work at me.” “If he bends a few more inches he could save all the wasted sugar," quipped another. “Indian people have the best talent in the whole world,” acknowledged an individual.

A few months back, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was spotted trying Indian street food at Harris Park in Sydney. He tasted some popular delicacies like chaat and jalebi at a shop named Little India.

Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with @Charlton_AB. We tried out Prime Minister @narendramodi's recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets - a winner! pic.twitter.com/biy3Fo4aKQ— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 23, 2023

Albanese shared his experience on X, where he revealed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the one who recommended him those dishes during his visit in May this year. The video captured Albanese speaking with the owners and customers at the restaurant. He seemed overwhelmed by the sweet and savoury taste of the chaat. “Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park. We tried out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets,” the tweet read.