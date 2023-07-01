Watch: Man's Near-Death Experience Over Cliff Edge Will Leave You Gasping For Breath

There’s a reason why it is always advised to follow security instructions while visiting places of tourist attractions, especially those areas featuring grand canyons or valleys. A single mistake can turn out to be life-threatening and a video of a man nearly falling off a cliff has resurfaced online to serve as a horrifying reminder of it. The events in the footage doing the rounds on Reddit reportedly took place at Bryce Canyon, a national park located in Utah, USA. The visuals capture a man in a bright t-shirt, supposedly a tourist, who jumped the barrier of the cliff merely as a prank.

But what’s terrifying is that he nearly plunged himself off the cliff after losing his footing on the rocks. The man in question can be seen running and jumping over the safety line at what appears to be one of the highest viewpoints of the park. For a fraction of a second, the man looks behind before launching himself off the rail. He almost lands safely but loses balance at the last moment.

With a baseball cap donned backwards, the man is captured struggling to steady himself to avoid falling off the cliff. He stumbles multiple times before coming to a halt nearly at the edge. A woman filming the video can be heard screaming and squealing as the man slides toward the cliff. The footage that brings the man just inches away from death first surfaced online in August 2023. It has picked up gaining traction once again after being reshared on Reddit. Take a look at the video here:

A barrage of Redditors filled the comment section to condemn the man’s foolish antics. A user commented, “What a dumb way to die. Good for him he didn’t.” Another asked, “Just why? For imaginary internet points?” One more said, “People that are this stupid get what they deserve.” Meanwhile, a user prayed, “Hopefully, he will never do this again.”

Those who have visited the national park highlighted how there are warning signs put up everywhere to stop people from indulging in such nonsensical behaviour. A user stated, “There are literally signs all around telling you people die there.” Another added, “They have a book there with names of people just like him, he’s just looking to help expand it.”

According to a report by New York Post, a spokesperson of the park had previously confirmed that no one was injured while the dangerous stunt was filmed.