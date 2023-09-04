Watch: Meteor Turns The Night Sky Green In Turkey

Meteors, commonly known as shooting stars, have the power to illuminate the night sky. On the evening of Saturday, September 2, a remarkable event unfolded in Turkey as a meteor streaked across the night sky, casting a dazzling green hue. Videos capturing this extraordinary sight over Erzurum City and Gumushane Province in Turkey have been widely shared on social media platforms.

The videos were dropped on X (formerly known as Twitter) by users who were lucky to witness the phenomenal meteor shower. One of the clips shows a person driving on the streets when suddenly the night sky erupts into a blinding green ball of light, which later transforms into a streak, swooshing across the sky almost in the blink of an eye.

In another clip embedded in the video, a group of people were seen celebrating on an open field. They formed a ring and danced in circles, holding each other’s hands. Suddenly, without any prior warning, the meteor appears in the sky, lighting up the sky in a spectacular green hue. The people at the spot were seemingly left startled as they stopped their dance and turned their backs to see what happened.

Another visual representation of the meteor was shared on the microblogging platform by a user named Nahel Belgherze. The video captured a child playing with a balloon at a park when suddenly the meteor shot past in the sky, in flashes of green, travelling through the clouds leaving a stretch of green light behind. These are some of the many videos that have taken the internet by storm.

A large green meteor was spotted blazing through the sky in Turkey moments ago.Wow. pic.twitter.com/eQEYLG2ihB — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) September 2, 2023

Social media users were quick to react to the videos in the comment section. While one of the witnesses noted, “I saw it for the first time in my life, it was horrifying,” another quipped, “If it had illuminated its surroundings that much, it must have opened a large crater where it fell. I hope someone finds it.” “Straight out of our Marvel movies,” came the remark of a third individual.

Hayatımda ilk defa gördüm dehşete düşürdü— Ramazan SOLMAZ (@ramses_ramsey) September 2, 2023

Çevresini bu kadar aydınlattıysa düştüğü yerde de büyük bir krater açmış olmalı. Umarım birileri bulup inceler.— Uğur (@cosdaiki) September 3, 2023

Straight out of our marvel movies!— Prakruti પ્રકૃતિ (she/her) (@pramankapranam) September 3, 2023

As per the authorities, the origin of the celestial event is still a big question mark, claims some reports. Not long ago, the city of Colorado met with a similar occurrence when a huge fireball lit up the sky there.