Watch: Monkey Takes A Piggyback Ride On Dogs In This Adorable Video

Usually, dogs are known to be man’s best friend but it seems their friendly antics aren’t reserved for humans alone. These four-legged strays are head over heels for a monkey and footage of the primate loving and cuddling the adorable dogs has left animal lovers utterly delighted. The happy visuals were shared on Twitter by the founder of a non-profit animal organization Vinit Sharma. Describing himself as a dog person in his Twitter bio, the user runs Save a Stray, which is a registered trust working tirelessly for stray dogs and cows in Noida.

In the clip, the monkey is enjoying a comfy piggyback ride cutely hanging over an elated pooch wagging its tail. Midway through the video, another stray dog walks in to carry the monkey on its back. The dogs carefully transfer the monkey, while the latter seems utterly comfortable in their company. Towards the end, the second dog cautiously allows the money to land on the ground by acquiring a sitting position. If the video is anything to go by, it seems the animals have developed an unlikely friendship bond which is quite rare to be seen.

The founder of the stray dog trust revealed they captured the animals’ cute antics during one of their feeding drives. “Unlikely friendships make our hearts smile! Meet the adorable monkey who’s found his place among two stray dog pals during our feeding drive. Always riding high on friendship, this trio proves that bonds know no boundaries," wrote Vinit Sharma. Take a look at the video here:

Unlikely friendships make our hearts smile! Meet the adorable monkey who's found his place among two stray dog pals during our feeding drive. Always riding high on friendship, this trio proves that bonds know no boundaries. 🐾❤️ #UnlikelyFriends #AnimalFriendship… pic.twitter.com/VnLdV5d7Mp— Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) August 7, 2023

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it left several social media users in awe of the animals’ bond. While some said they loved to watch the adorable animal behaviour, many thanked the Twitter user for sharing the video online. A user commented, “Aww so cute & funny right."

Another agreed, “So so cute for real truly."

Notably, monkeys are often known for their notorious antics of stealing food and valuables but a Twitterati how the primate in the video is quite different from the rest. “This monkey isn’t naughty like the usual ones," wrote the user.

With over 18,000 views on Twitter, the footage has also been bombarded with heart-eyes and red hearts emoticons in the reply section.