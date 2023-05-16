Watch: Mother Carries Daughter On Shoulders, Walks Barefoot Amid Heavy Rain

A mother’s love for her children knows no boundaries, whether they are her daughter, son or a child who identifies as neither. Their love is known as the purest form of love, and it will always leave your heart full. This throwback Tuesday, we bring you an emotional montage that was originally posted last year. And on Mother’s Day 2023, the video has resurfaced on the internet. The 18-second video shows a mom carrying her daughter on her shoulders while it rains heavily. She can also be seen holding an umbrella in one hand to keep her daughter safe from the rain.

It’s also worth noting that the mother is strolling down the street barefoot. The daughter is dressed for school and clutching a school bag. The mother may be dropping off or picking up her daughter from school.

As soon as the video went online, users started reacting to it and it received over 3 lakh views within just a few days. One of the users said, “This is so heart touching and look at her smile,” with a red heart emoji.

This is so heart touching ❤️ and look at her smile 😊— Katrina Kaif - Symbol of Beauty (@planetkatrina) May 15, 2023

Another user added a thread with a picture of an old lady carrying her son who is especially-abled. The picture read, “He was mentally and physically weak, he could not walk. Mother has been taking care since birth. Never underestimate the strength of the mother.”

Earlier, the video was shared on Twitter by a page that often shares heartwarming clips called Zindagi Gulzar Hai. While sharing the video, the user wrote, “A mother is a mother after all.”

Well, this is not the only thing that melted our hearts, marking our day. IndiGo recently uploaded a lovely video which has gone viral. It includes an IndiGo air hostess and her mother, who is also a member of the airline’s cabin crew. IndiGo tweeted along with the video, “Happy Mother’s Day to the one who’s always had my back, on the ground and in the air."

Happy Mother's Day to the one who's always had my back, on the ground and in the air. #HappyMothersDay #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/gHLZBZRmra— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 14, 2023

The video begins with the flight hostess introducing herself to the passengers as Nabira Sashmi and then presenting her mother. She mentions that this is the first time she has seen her in uniform as a member of the cabin crew.