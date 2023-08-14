Watch: Mother Deer Sacrifices Herself To Save Her Baby From Crocodile

A heartbreaking video displaying a mother’s sacrifice and unconditional love has left the Internet teary-eyed. Shared on Twitter, the video showcases an incredible act of sensitivity and emotions, as a mother deer goes to extraordinary lengths to save its baby, also known as a fawn. As the footage unfolds, a fawn can be seen swimming in a river. A crocodile rushes toward it to hunt it down, prompting an immediate response from its sacrificial mother.

The concerned mother immediately jumps into the water. Within seconds, the mother deer decides to make herself the morsel of the crocodile. As the video proceeds, the pivotal moment arrives when the mother of the fawn reaches in front of the crocodile, swimming as fast as it can. Her fawn can be seen swimming to safety. Ultimately, the fawn makes it to the land whereas the mother deer sacrifices herself to save its baby as it lets the crocodile kill her with its teeth.

The video portrays the mother deer’s priceless emotions, but the heartbreaking moment arrives when the crocodile swims away with the body to eat it. The distressing clip was shared on an Instagram page with the caption, “Brb gonna cry.”

This emotional display of motherhood and the extent to which a mother can go to save her baby’s life has captured the hearts of millions online. With over 2.5 lakh views and counting, the video of the deer sacrificing herself in such a heroic way has ignited a wave of emotional reactions from viewers worldwide.

One user commented, “The mom deer is looking at his child for the last time.” Another expressed, “This video is traumatising.” One of them also chimed in saying, “That is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen.” Witnessing the unwavering affection and selfless love displayed by the mother deer serves as a poignant reminder of the fact that ‘Ain’t no love like a mother’s love’.