Watch: Mother Drives E-rickshaw With Baby In Her Arms; Internet Is Emotional

A mother’s love can never be underestimated. When things go south, it is mothers who put on their armour to face the world for their children. Just like this woman who took it upon herself to make sure she is able to support her child with a livelihood and keep the child safe at the same time. In a clip shared on Instagram, a woman is seen driving an E-rickshaw at some unknown location. But she is not alone. The woman, who is seen waiting for the passengers to board her vehicle, has her child sleeping in her arms. She makes sure the child is comfortable and protected as she drives away with her passengers. The video is shared along with the caption, “No caption needed, MOM.” Check it out right here:

Social media users turned emotional over this clip on Instagram. There was a flurry of reactions in the comment section. Many remarked how proud they were to witness this woman’s unbending spirit. Others shared how their heart broke for the woman. “Salute to this lady. so proud,” a user wrote.

“My heart broke after watching this video…” a comment read.

“Pure jivan mein mehnat se badh kar kuch nahi. Jaisi bhi paristithi ho ache dinn ho ya kharab dinn sirf mehnat karte raho (There is nothing greater than hard work in life. Whatever might be the circumstances, whether there are good days or bad days, one such keep pushing forward),” a user commented.

Meanwhile, some expressed their worries about the safety of the child and the mother. A few remarked that she should probably have the proper gear to ensure her child is safe.“Putting her baby at risk with herself and few other people. Should be provided with the proper gear to carry the baby,” a comment read.

In another similar incident, a woman from Noida was seen driving an E-rickshaw with her baby in tow. Twenty-seven-year-old Chanchal Sharma garnered attention for being a rare female e-rickshaw driver on the roads. As well as for driving on the roads with her one-year-old infant strapped to her body. The mother is now separated from her husband which is why she has no place to leave her child when she goes out to earn her livelihood. This made Chanchal take the tough decision to carry her son along.