Watch: MS Dhoni Hits It Out Of The Park With His Rendition of Salaam-E-Ishq

Hitting long sixes, and turning the game on its head with his remarkable captaincy— these are some things we have all known MS Dhoni for. But did you know about the singer Dhoni? The world got to see this side of Dhoni thanks to cricketer Mohit Sharma. Sharing his birthday wishes for Dhoni’s 42nd birthday on July 7, Sharma dropped a video where the former Indian skipper can be seen singing Salaam-E-Ishq from the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

In the caption, Sharma wrote, “Dii duwaye tumhe umar bhar ke liye” (which translates to “Prayers for you for your whole life”) along with his birthday greetings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohitmahipal Sharma (@mohitsharma18)

Since its upload, the video has garnered immense popularity, amassing 1.4 million views on Instagram. Fans have flooded the comment section with praise and admiration for the former captain’s singing skills. One user, in a lighthearted manner, jokingly remarked, “Arijit Singh ka career abh khatre mai hai” (translating to “Arijit Singh’s career is in danger”), drawing a playful parallel between Dhoni’s voice and that of the renowned Bollywood playback singer.

Another fan, clearly devoted to Dhoni, commented, “Aik he dil hai kitni baar jeetoge” (translating to “I just have one heart, how many times are you going to win over the same?”). This statement highlights the cricketer’s numerous accomplishments throughout his illustrious career.

The comment section also showcased a comical reference to Indian music composer Anu Malik’s catchphrase on the reality singing show Indian Idol. One user humorously wrote, “Aap Mumbai aa rahay ho” (translating to “You are coming to Mumbai”), alluding to Dhoni’s vocal abilities deserving a spot on the show.

The overwhelming response to the video demonstrates the love and adoration fans hold for Dhoni, with many leaving heart emojis and heartfelt birthday wishes.

MS Dhoni added another IPL trophy to his cabinet this year. Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in a thriller clash to equal Mumbai Indians’ record of most IPL title wins—5. Interestingly, Mohit Sharma was Gujarat’s bowler delivering the ultimate over of the IPL 2023 final.

Defending 13 in the final over, Sharma started off well and gave just three runs in the first four balls. However, Ravindra Jadeja followed it up with a six and a boundary to seal the deal for the Yellow Army.