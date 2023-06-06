Watch: MS Dhoni Surprises Young Girl With Autograph On Her Canvas

The fan following of MS Dhoni is nothing short of extraordinary. The excitement reached new heights as Dhoni guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their 10th Indian Premier League this year. Amidst this enthusiasm, a heartwarming incident has caught the attention. A young girl’s dedication and commitment as she captured Dhoni’s attention through her unique artistic expression is doing the rounds on social media. Using threads, she meticulously crafted a canvas, depicting the legendary cricketer.

Instagram user Harsh Patel shared the inspiring story of a young girl who created a remarkable canvas of MS Dhoni using threads and proudly displayed it during the final IPL match between CSK and Gujarat Titans.

“Even when Dhoni was on the ground, playing one of the biggest matches in a while. In a house full stadium, after the rain and pressure to chase such a big score, she had the faith that Dhoni will see her canvas,” he added.

Despite doubts and discouragement from others, the girl’s determination to obtain MS Dhoni’s autograph remained constant. Many people told them, “He won’t give you autograph like this.”

In a surprising turn of events, Dhoni finally notices her and the girl achieves her goal: getting her canvas signed by Mahi. As a token of appreciation for her efforts, MS Dhoni wrote, “Best wishes, Mahi.”

Sharing the video, Harsh Patel wrote, “With Will to do, you can achieve everything you want in your life. Keeping the Hopes Alive is the key.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MjClickography / India (@harshmjpatel)

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has captured the attention of viewers. With over 4 lakh views and more than 56,000 likes, it has become a viral sensation, resonating with cricket fans and admirers of Dhoni’s humility and connection with his fans.

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, “Even his autograph is enough for everyone."

Another person said, “Seriously best video Right now on Insta. Very emotional moment for her when her dream come true."

Dhoni is well-known for his ability to connect with his millions of fabs and most of the comments encapsulated that. “This is what MSD has earned in his life,” read a comment.

Dhoni’s status is “next to God now" said another fan.

Throughout the last IPL season, the speculation around MS Dhoni’s retirement had left fans on the tenterhooks. After the victorious IPL final, MS Dhoni addressed the retirement issue and said that he would try to play for one more season.