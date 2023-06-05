Watch: Nature’s Marvel As Water Flowing Onto Dry Land Creates A River

Have you ever thought what a mesmerising display of nature’s power it would be to witness the birth of a river? Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video clip that unveils the gradual transformation of dry land into a flowing river. The clip was recorded by the IFS officer during a 6 AM foot patrolling session with his team. He showcased the remarkable journey of water making its way onto the arid terrain. With an astute understanding of nature’s intricate workings, Kaswan highlights the pivotal role played by forests in the creation of rivers. In a tweet accompanying the awe-inspiring clip, he writes, “This is how rivers are made. The forest is the mother of the river." The video serves as a powerful visual testament to the symbiotic relationship between forests and water bodies.

As the clip unfolds, the viewer is treated to a captivating sight: the slow, deliberate movement of water seeping into the dry ground. With each passing moment, the barren land undergoes a magical metamorphosis, turning into a vibrant stream. The mesmerizing flow of water paints a vivid picture of the mature’ s inherent beauty. Forests, acting as the guardians of water, serve as the nurturing mothers of rivers. They play a crucial role in maintaining the delicate balance of ecosystems and ensuring the sustainable flow of water resources.

This is how rivers are made. Forest is the mother of river. Today morning at 6 AM. Foot patrolling with team. pic.twitter.com/Nfdtqy8dSr— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 4, 2023

Kaswan’s video resonated with nature enthusiasts and environmentalists alike. Many urged the officer to share more details about this river. People wanted to know all about the source of its water, whether this was due to rain in some upper region or a dam being opened. Others wanted to know the location of the place.. “Absolutely fascinating to watch. Will be even more wonderful to see it again at the peak of monsoon when it’s full and flowing,” wrote a user.

Absolutely fascinating to watch. Will be even more wonderful to see it again at the peak of monsoon when it's full and flowing.— bbrown (@bobbybrown701) June 4, 2023

Another tweet read, “What’s the source of this water? And is this a cyclic event?”

What’s the source of this water? And is this a cyclic event?— Hardeep Singh Mehra (@iamhasime) June 4, 2023

“Glad to see the revival of our river. Please share full details of the river, like the place, origin place, etc,” read another tweet.

Glad to see the revival of our river.Pls share full details of the river, like place, origin place, etc.— Rakesh Kumar Singh 🇮🇳 (@rks196) June 4, 2023

Some Twitter users also thanked the IFS Officer for sharing a glimpse of this magnificent event.