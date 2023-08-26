Watch: Newborn Baby Displays Strength By Lifting Tray With Hands; Internet Reacts

Right after a baby is born, he or she can’t display any physical strength. A recent viral video is proving this wrong and how. The clip, which is gaining traction on social media, shows a newborn baby can hold onto a tray with both hands. The nurse holding the baby and others around her look visibly shocked by the baby’s strength.

The internet had mixed reactions to this. As per the video, a nurse can be seen holding the child upside down, right after its birth. What will leave you speechless is when the nurse lifts the newborn away from a plate, the tiny baby holds the plate with both hands. What’s more shocking is that the baby does not let go of the plate and keeps holding onto it, and even lifts the steel tray – displaying strength. The text in the video reads, “5G launch boy.” At one point, you can also hear one of the nurses laughing and calling the baby “Shaktimaan”.

The video has been viewed by more than 5 lakh people on Twitter. The caption read, “Chandrayaan (3) ke chandrama par pohochte hi Bharat mei janma real Bahubali (As soon as Chandrayaan reaches the moon, a real Bahubali is born in India).” A section of netizens expressed their anger at the nurse for making a spectacle out of a newborn kid, while others were in awe of the child’s display of strength.

One user wrote, “Nalayak, nikammi aurat. Kisi ke navjat bacche ko maarne ko ghoom rahi hai. Baar baar uthakar tamash dikha rahi hai (Shameless woman. She is trying to kill a newborn baby by picking the baby up again and again and making a spectacle out of it.).”

Another wrote, “Find the doctor and put her behind bars. This is inhumane.”

A user wrote, “Why is she handling that poor infant like that?”

An individual commented, “Really yeh to Shaktiman hi hoga (Really, this must be Shaktiman).”

