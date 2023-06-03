Watch: Newborn Lifts Head And Crawls 3 Days After Birth Leaving Mom Shocked

A US resident from Pennsylvania, Samantha Mitchell, was taken by surprise when she witnessed her newborn daughter, Nyilah Daise Tzabari, crawl and hold her head up in her hospital bed just three days after birth. Mitchell described the experience as never seen before.

Having spent the majority of her life babysitting and accumulating over two decades of experience with children, Samantha Mitchell, aged 34, confessed to being astounded by the extraordinary sight she witnessed. She admitted, “I’ve never seen anything like this before." Mitchell further explained that her exposure to infants at just three days old was limited, leading her to marvel at the nuances of the situation. She emphasised the uniqueness of her daughter’s abilities stating, “I have never seen a baby like this ever."

Mitchell clarified that the video capturing her daughter’s remarkable feat was recorded when Nyilah was not even a complete three days old but rather two and a half days old. Fearing disbelief from her friends and family, Mitchell hurriedly filmed the incredible moment. Nyilah, who was born three weeks overdue on February 27, 2023, weighed 7 lbs 6 oz.

In the joyful event, Samantha Mitchell’s mother was the sole witness, urging her to capture the extraordinary occurrence on camera. Mitchell, being aware of the disbelief her account would face without evidence, expressed, “No one would have believed me otherwise." Her fiancé was absent from the room at the time, and she believed that without the recorded proof, he too would have been sceptical.

The video showcases Nyilah Daise displaying her remarkable abilities by using her arms to support herself while crawling and lifting her head. Mitchell, residing in White Oak, Pennsylvania, was left completely astonished by what she witnessed. She described her reaction, saying, “The first time I saw her crawl and I was in complete shock." The added surprise came from the way Nyilah effortlessly lifted her head and babbled, leaving Mitchell in utter disbelief.

At the age of three months, Nyilah Daise is already demonstrating remarkable progress by standing with support, leading her mother to predict that she will soon begin walking. Samantha Mitchell confidently stated, “Without a doubt, she will start walking soon."