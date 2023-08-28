Watch: Old BBC Interview Of A Man Who Had A Pigeon Living On His Head Is Viral

We often witness people keeping all sorts of animals as their pets. Have you ever heard of a pet living on a human’s head? A video of a pigeon living on a man’s head is a rare sight. The BBC recently shared one such clip from their 1969 archival interview on Twitter. As soon as the clip was posted, it went viral. As per reports, Glynne Wood was a tax inspector from Stechford, England. In October 1969, while he was walking down the street, a bizarre incident happened, when a pigeon came and sat on his head. In the interview, he stated that he had tried to remove the pigeon at least five times, but it came back and sat on his head. When asked by the interviewer whether the pigeon recognises him or not, he clearly mentions that the pigeon can identify him even among 50 to 60 people.

In 1969, BBC News spoke to Mr Glynne Wood - who had a pigeon living on his head. pic.twitter.com/fZgcsNtpDB— BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) August 21, 2023

Glynne Wood used to take the pigeon everywhere, from shops to stores. He stated that initially, it was difficult to have food with the pigeon on his head, but slowly he got trained and became accustomed to the situation. In the interview, he was also asked about how he manages the mess created by the pigeon; Glynne stated that he had already bought three suits and almost half a dozen shirts. He added he didn’t want to remove the pigeon from his head. Glynne Wood also mentioned that every night, his wife would keep the pigeon in the garage; and in the mornings, Glynne would manage his work. He was seen jokingly saying, “The pigeon doesn’t love my wife.’’

Later, when the interview had gone viral, the real owner of the pigeon had visited Glynne’s place to bring it back. It was his pet bird named Charlie and has been with them since their childhood. Irene Miotla, the owner of the pigeon, stated “I saw a boy with a pigeon cub. They gave it to me to take care of it’’.

These kinds of incidents are really rare. Glynne Wood could have gotten rid of the pigeon, but he allowed it to stay in his head and got himself accustomed to the scenario.