Watch: Orchestra Plays Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Singer Palak Muchhal recently graced the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London with her mesmerising live performance. Accompanied by Birmingham Philharmonic Orchestra, the singer brought to life the timeless melodies of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar’s legacy. The iconic title track of the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was among the songs she played.

The captivating snippet from the singer’s performance blended harmoniously with the orchestra, has taken the internet by storm. The video, shared via Mashable India’s Instagram handle, has evoked a number of reactions. The orchestra’s remarkable synchronization drew admiration and applause from viewers. An intrigued Instagram user confessed, “I thought this was all edited, until Palak started singing." Another comment read, “Tell me you didn’t sing ‘aaa aa aaa aaa aa aaa aa aaa" at the drop.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashable India | A Fork Media Group Co. (@mashable.india)

As the video gained more popularity, the viewers couldn’t help but sing praises for the performance as well as for the film itself. One user also remembered Shah Rukh Khan and asked if anyone imaged him while Muchhal performed. He commented “Anyone seeing srk running in slow mo?"

Another person praised the iconic Bollywood movie and called it ahead of its time. “Indian audience wasn’t ready for this masterpiece. A movie indeed ahead of its time," he commented.

For those who don’t know, singer Palak Muchhal’s performance was a segment of the event titled Lata Mangeshkar: Bollywood Legend. Palak Muchhal collaborated with the accomplished Birmingham Philharmonic Orchestra to pay tribute to the Queen of Melody. Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 on February 2, 2022, in Mumbai, leaving an unforgettable legacy for singers worldwide.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, directed by Karan Johar, graced the screens on December 14, 2001. This cinematic gem narrates the journey of a wealthy couple and their adopted son, Rahul. The plot revolves around the story of Rahul falling in love with a middle-class woman, leading him to make a life-altering choice. The film’s melodious score, a collective effort by Lalit Pandit, Jatin Pandit, Babloo Chakravorty, Sandesh Shandilya, and Aadesh Shrivastava, continues to resonate with audiences, transcending time and cultural boundaries.