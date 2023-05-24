Watch: Pack of Puppies Attacks And Injures A Leopard In Never-seen-before Occurrence.

We often come across videos of animal duels that pique our interest. One great thing about such videos is that, along with being entertaining, they also show how animals attack and operate in the wild. One such video of a pack of dogs attacking a leopard to take revenge for one of their injured comrades has surfaced on YouTube.

The video shows puppies playing in the wild when one of them is caught by a leopard. The feline predator hunts the canine and kills it in the process. Just then, the pack of dogs notices the leopard on a tree. After observing it for a while, they strike as soon as the leopard comes down. The puppies attack the feline ferociously, injuring it to an extent where it cannot stop meowing. While the leopard is larger than each one of them, being in a group was a huge advantage for the wild canines.

The dogs used this to their advantage and injured the leopard. The video went viral on the video-sharing platform with more than 3.64 lakh views.

The video’s description reveals that it was captured by a photographic guide named Stu Porter. He revealed in a statement, “We were on our final day of safari in the Savuti region of Chobe National Park, Botswana when we were en route to the airstrip. We were aware of an active wild dog den in the area, so we decided to visit and observe the dogs one final time. Upon our arrival, the dogs appeared calm and idle. The leading female, along with the remaining pack, seemed as if they had just completed a meal. One dog, in particular, piqued our interest as it persistently gazed up into a tree.” That’s when Stu found the leopard on top of the tree.

While the dogs were able to injure the leopard, it escaped with no fatal injuries.