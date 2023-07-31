Watch: Para-Karate Champion Celebrating His Victory With Opponent Is Pure Love

On July 22, Iran’s Farzad Safavi Vardin won the Para-Karate championship in Malaysia’s Melaka in the ‘Intellectually Impaired Male’ category. The champion shared his win in the most touching way. A now-viral reel shows Farzad running toward his opponent and raising his hand in victory as soon as he is declared a winner. People on the internet are lauding Farzad’s action for his sportsmanship spirit and kindness.

After Farzad raised his opponent’s hand in victory, match moderators also joined the karate champion. The video was shared with the caption, “After winning the 2023 Asian Para-Karate Championships, Gold medalist Farzad Safavi beautifully shares the moment with his opponent. As you can see, It was the first thing Farzad thought of doing after he was declared victorious. A true act of kindness, class, & sportsmanship. Congratulations, Farzad!"

Touched by Farzad’s gesture, people praised his compassion, empathy, and kindness.

The reel has so far accumulated close to 2 million views. “Most people who are developmentally disabled are the sweetest people on earth. I used to work with them. All they want and give out is love,” read a comment on the post.

“This instantly brought me joy-smile and tears! Well done champions!!!” said another.

A comment read, “Awwww. There would be no more wars if we were all as pure as Farzad.”

“I am a speech-language therapist… And I deal with special needs children all the time. Over the years I have learned that they show more compassion and empathy to others than our “normal" child!! They preserve their innocence forever and that’s what makes them so special!! Kudos to the winner for sharing his Winning moment so beautifully with his opponent,” said another person.

Loving the sportsman spirit of Farzad, one user stated, “The kind of sportsmanship the world needs.”