Watch: Pet Dog Wins Hearts By Twinning With Groom At Wedding

Not many would disagree that pets are as important as any other family member. These furry friends also make your special day extra momentous with their antics. One such paw-some moment shows a pet bringing smile to his owner’s face on her wedding day. Vinisha Kothari ensured that her pet dog Teddy doesn’t miss out on all the fun on her big day. She went on the extra mile and got a special dress for Teddy to sport on her wedding day. Now a video is making rounds on the internet showing, Vinisha’s adorable furry friend greeting her midway as she walks down the aisle while wearing a sherwani that matches her groom’s ensemble. And the internet can’t help but fall in love with this “cutest video."

Vinisha claimed it to be her “favourite moment” from last year and it rightly melted the hearts of the guests present at the wedding. The video opens with Vinisha, looking like a beautiful bride, walking down the aisle with a bouquet of roses in her hands. All the guests in the video can be seen standing up for the bride’s entry. But before Vinisha could reach her groom, she was stopped midway by the cuteness of Teddy, who was looking smart as ever in a pastel green sherwani with a polka dot print. Within moments the pet mom gets that special hug from Teddy, who seemed very excited to embrace her.

While sharing the video, Vinisha wrote in the caption, “My favourite moment of 2022”. The video was shared with a text, which read, “POV: You walk down the aisle and are greeted by your dog wearing a matching sherwani to your soon-to-be-husband.”

Expectedly, this adorable video struck a chord with all the internet users. In no time, the comments section was swamped under a barrage of comments. A user commented, “This has to be the cutest video on the internet. Congratulations on your wedding.” Another commented, “This video steals and melts my heart… Thank you!” Several lauded Vinisha’s gesture that even on her big day, she took time to pet Teddy midway down the aisle, as a user commented, “I love that you took your time with loving him. Congratulations on your wedding.”

So far, the video has been viewed more than a million times.

