Watch: Pigeon's Extraordinary Acrobatic Moves Have Internet's Heart

Animal and bird videos are probably one of the most trending ones on the internet. They are cute, funny and entertaining to watch, and often their funny and unique gestures go viral on social media. Netizens are also fond of adrenaline-pumping clips of stunts performed by acrobats and gymnasts from all over the world. Such videos are also finding a popular place on the internet. If you enjoy watching both of these kinds of clips, we do have a visual treat for you today.

We will show you a bird that might be inspired by martial arts expert, actor Jackie Chan. We all know performing a backflip requires considerable lower-body strength, agility and explosive power. It is probably one of the most basic and common acrobatic moves. Have you ever seen a pigeon perform a backflip? A video that has been going viral shows a pigeon that completes not one or two, but three full backflips in just 14 seconds.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter, is making a splash on the internet. At the beginning, a dove with brown plumage is seen standing. It instantly attracts attention with its beauty. The very next moment, the pigeon leaps into the air, swings its body backwards and completes a full 360-degree rotation before landing on its feet again. The pigeon does this thrice.

oh just a pigeon doing backflips, nothing else! pic.twitter.com/n13QHB6vBf— why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) August 12, 2023

The clip has got 1.4 million views so far. Users did point out that the pigeon has the advantage of having wings, which is seen flapping all through the video, thus giving it an edge as far as gaining momentum from the ground is concerned.

A backflip is a gymnastic move, where a person leaps into the air, rotates their body backwards, and spins a full 360-degree in the air before landing on their feet again. It also has several variations, some more difficult than the others. These moves are displayed in exhibitions of dance, acrobatics and martial arts.